A fire engine and specialist rescue unit was sent from Barnstaple Fire Station to a track near Upcott, Ashford at 9.13am on Saturday (October 5).

The fire service had received reports of a horse stuck up to its neck in water.

The crews rescued the horse by using specialist water equipment and a local farmer's telehandler forklift vehicle.

A fire service spokesman said the horse was transported to stables by the telehandler before being checked over by a vet.