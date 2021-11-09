News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Horse attacked by dog near Barnstaple - Police appeal

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:18 PM November 9, 2021
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Supplied

Police investigating reports of a dog attacking a horse near Barnstaple on Sunday, November 7, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

Police were called to reports of horse being seriously injured after being bitten by a German shepherd-type dog, while it was being ridden by a young teenager at around 2pm, while out in Snapper Woods, near Shirwell, Barnstaple. 

The horse was treated by a vet and will continue to receive treatment over the coming weeks. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help to identify the owner of the dog. 

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or CCTV footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/097298/21. 

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You may also want to watch:

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The annual fireworks display at Barnstaple Rugby Club could be seen from aroudn the town. Picture: w

Firework display set to return to Barnstaple Rugby Club for 2021

Joseph Bulmer

person
Rides were in the cab of the centre’s diesel locomotive

PICTURES: Railway rides return to Bideford after 15 years

Joseph Bulmer

person
Petroc's 2021 graduation ceremony and procession

PICTURES: Petroc students celebrate success at graduation ceremony

Joseph Bulmer

person
File picture of a police officer

Two vehicle crash blocks North Devon Link Road near Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

person