Horse attacked by dog near Barnstaple - Police appeal

Police investigating reports of a dog attacking a horse near Barnstaple on Sunday, November 7, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to reports of horse being seriously injured after being bitten by a German shepherd-type dog, while it was being ridden by a young teenager at around 2pm, while out in Snapper Woods, near Shirwell, Barnstaple.

The horse was treated by a vet and will continue to receive treatment over the coming weeks.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can help to identify the owner of the dog.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or CCTV footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/097298/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org