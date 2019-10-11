Braunton teenager Jake McPhail. Picture: SQ/McPhail family Braunton teenager Jake McPhail. Picture: SQ/McPhail family

The group was set up following the sudden death of 18-year-old Jake McPhail in the village and aims to raise awareness of mental health as well as train volunteers in the SafeTalk system so they can support people in crisis.

Saturday's walk will be followed by a launch event at Braunton Parish Hall where there will be representatives from various support groups and charities, the opportunity to undergo SafeTalk training and to hear from speakers about their experiences with mental health and suicide.

People of all ages are invited to join the Hopewalk, which will set off from Braunton Recreation Ground at 11am and be in support of the Papyrus charity.

The walk will take in a route that visits all the schools in the village, before arriving at the Parish Hall just before noon.

The launch will offer information on support for people and their families, or enable them to find out more about how they can help.

Ask for Jake was set up by several people in the village. One of them, Marie Ash, said young people in particular were increasingly disconnected from others these days and they wanted to do something in Braunton that might help.

She said: "We came together to see what we could do and because of Jake's passing. There was the Braunton Stands Together event and a JustGiving page was set up.

"So we thought about how we could use that money and decided on getting people trained for SafeTalk.

"It's fantastic the way that people have come together and there is a genuine want to make a difference and to support each other in any way we can."

To find out more, join the events tomorrow or visit the Ask for Jake Facebook page.