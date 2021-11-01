Hopes for regeneration funding after 'levelling up' disappointment

As part of this week's Budget announcements, made by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the government announced the allocation of money for the first round of its ‘levelling up’ fund.

The £4.8 billion fund is part of the governments levelling up agenda which aims to contribute to the prosperity of more deprived regions by investing in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including regenerating town centre and high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets.

Unfortunately, Torridge District Councils ‘Bid for Bideford’ which sought to transform the heart of Bideford as part of a £10.9m scheme was not included in the first allocation of £1.7 billion announced yesterday.

Only two projects in the southwest, in Plymouth and the Isles of Scilly, were announced under the first phase.

While this is a disappointing outcome in the short term the council remain optimistic that the scheme may come forward in future allocations, with the majority of the money, a further £3.1 Billion, yet to be released.

Councillor Bod Hicks – lead member for the Economy said: “Disappointment is inevitable in situations like this, but we can take heart in our success in making the short list to be considered in the first place.

“It’s also been a superb collaborative effort by District and Town Councils, private businesses, and voluntary organisations as well as members of the public that made our bid so exciting and transformative.

“We will hope for better results in the next announcements, but in the meantime will continue with other regeneration projects in the pipeline.

“These include the work hub in Torrington opening in November, the regeneration of the Torrington Creamery site, and the Councils own Environmental Centre to name just a few.

Cllr Hicks added: “In the meantime, I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and contributions, including the backing from our residents without which we wouldn’t have progressed this far.”

The proposed ‘Isaac’s Yard’ scheme has been the focus of Torridge District Council’s submission for a share of the Government’s £1billion Future High Streets Fund.

It would see a piece of land between Cooper Street, Mill Street, Bridgeland Street and Queen Street redeveloped.

The proposals include a covered events space and a food and drink hub, 16 homes, a community hub and a heritage courtyard garden.