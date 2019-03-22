Evans Transport has given the backs of its lorries over to a road safety campaign. Evans Transport has given the backs of its lorries over to a road safety campaign.

This summer will see six Evans Transport lorries with impactful safety messages on the back of them as the campaign aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads.

The messages, created by Devon charity The Honest Truth, warn about the dangers of drink and drug driving, speeding, driving when tired, failing to use seatbelts and using mobile phones while driving.

Evans’ vehicles bearing the messages will be regularly seen on the A361 North Devon Link Road, where a number of high profile crashes in recent years have had tragic consequences for several families.

The project has been co-ordinated and part funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, with Evans Transport supplying the space on vehicle backs for no charge.

The Honest Truth is a Devon-based and award winning national charity which works with driving instructors to deliver vital safety messages to new drivers. It uses animals to portray behaviours which can be dangerous behind the wheel, such as a cat for a warning about driving while tired.

The campaign was the brainchild of Safer North Devon, a collaboration of police and partners which seeks to reduce the impact of crime on communities.

Tom Evans, from Evans Transport, said the company was delighted to be helping out on such an important issue.

“We were approached by Annette from the Honest Truth and Donna Woolway, a Devon and Cornwall Police problem solver, and we were happy to help,” he said.

“Our vehicles travel all over the country from depots in Devon so it’s a great way to get the message out in the Westcountry and beyond. It’s nice to be doing our bit to be making the roads that little bit safer.”

The adverts will also appear on Stagecoach buses this spring in a campaign funded by the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Annette Lloyd from the Honest Truth said: “We are delighted to be working in close collaboration with Devon and Cornwall Police, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and local haulier Evans Transport on this targeted road safety campaign across North Devon.

“We believe our campaign, highlighting risky driving behaviours, will cut through to drivers in an impactful and memorable way making them think about and ultimately change their driving behaviour so keeping them safer on the roads.”