HomeLife says people can make a real difference where they live by taking a paid role to help battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which operates around North Devon, has more than 100 carer positions available for people able to help shield the county’s most vulnerable and elderly during the crisis. Full training is given.

Regional manager Katie Jewell said: “Becoming a carer in the community where you live has numerous benefits but, most importantly, you will be vital to the service users you care for and essential to their on-going quality of life.

“As a frontline care professional, you will also be helping to shield them from the coronavirus and protect our colleagues in the NHS by helping keep our service users safely in their own homes. These jobs are extremely important, highly-skilled, well-paid and emotionally rewarding.

“Our services and the care our carers provide are essential to anyone who has physical disabilities, learning difficulties, spinal injuries, mental health difficulties, palliative care and complex neurological complications.

“It is important that people who need extra support like this are able to stay at home and to be cared for there. The care we provide helps us to protect the NHS from unnecessary calls and resource depilation in this incredibly difficult time.”

She added: “We know there are many people out there who have been made redundant or laid-off or who are self-employed and just can’t work and need to.

“Those who have good customer-facing skills and have empathy, compassion and are reliable should get in touch with us. We appreciate many may be hesitant as they have heard care is poorly paid and staff lack training, support and benefits. This is simply untrue.

“We offer new recruits a five-day training induction and a 12-week onboarding programme working towards a care certificate. We also offer flexible working hours, both full and part-time, as well as competitive wages, generous holiday allocation and a refer a friend scheme.”

“Our support is not solely elderly care, we offer home care for adults of various abilities and our team puts people first by helping individuals live independently and providing peace of mind for families. Our service is also completely personalised and ranges from daily visits to respite and overnight care.”

For more information or to enquire about a position at HomeLife, visit https://www.homelifecarers.co.uk.