Homeless and abused women offered free therapies and beauty treatments

Organisers of the Gaia Flow wellness event for Encompass Southwest Emma Lowe of Saltwater Gaia and Rachel Roberts of Infinite Flow - Credit: Viral PR

A North Devon charity is launching a new plan to help clients who have suffered domestic violence or homelessness with a range of free therapies or health and beauty treatments.

Encompass South West is looking to provide the extra help to its Women First clients in particular, many of whom have suffered abuse or terrible circumstances. The campaign ties in with a free wellness event called Gaia Flow being held on Saturday, March 26, at the Pollyfield Centre in Bideford.

It has been organised by local yoga teacher Rachel Roberts of Infinite Flow and crystal healing specialist, Emma Lowe of SaltwaterGaia to raise funds for Encompass.

It runs from 10am to 4pm and entry is free, with a wide range of therapies and treatments to discover, including various massages, acupuncture, aromatherapy, reiki, osteopathy, readings and much more, plus a variety of stands and stalls to browse.

There will also be a coffee cart, cake stand and a raffle, plus a chance to learn more about the work of Encompass.

The pandemic and lockdown put extreme pressure on many families, with incidents of domestic abuse and the risk of homelessness increasing.

Encompass CEO Claire Fisher said now restrictions have eased, the charity was looking at how volunteer therapists or health and beauty practitioners might be able to help, especially with the Women First project, which supports women who are rough sleeping, sofa surfing or living in temporary accommodation.

Ms Fisher said: “We hope to get this going as part of our service and also as drop-in sessions. Regaining a little self-esteem and self-worth is so important to women who are homeless or have had to deal with domestic violence.

“Something as simple as getting their hair done or a relaxing therapy such as massage can really help the healing process.

“We are very grateful to Rachel and Emma for organising this event for us and we do hope people will come along to support it.”

“We would also like to hear from any therapists or practitioners who might be able to volunteer a little time a month to work with our clients.”

Wellness event organiser Rachel Roberts said they were keen to showcase the huge variety of therapists North Devon had to offer, as well as help the charity and raise awareness of the importance of physical and mental wellbeing in such difficult times.

She said: “Since lockdown, homelessness and domestic abuse seems to have become rife. When I visit Barnstaple, I see homeless people and we really shouldn’t have such a problem here in a small community, so the work Encompass does is vitally important.

“Awareness of wellbeing needs to be there for everyone but especially for those who suffer with mental health or other issues, it needs to be at the top of the list.

“That can be anything from eating well to social interactions, having treatments or therapies to learning mindfulness techniques. At Gaia Flow we really want to show the people of North Devon what we have here, so I do hope they will come along and support us.”

For more information about the Gaia Flow event, email Rachel on infiniteflow80@outlook.com or Emma on saltwatergaia@gmail.com. Or go to the Gaia Flow Charity Wellness Event page on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1BacaIAlQ

Entry is free but donations are welcome and there is a charge for treatments or readings.

If you are a therapist or health and beauty practitioner and would be able to spare a little time to work with Encompass, please call 01271 371499.