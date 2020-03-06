To mark 150 years since the first service at the Atlantic Way church, an all day coffee morning and exhibition of pictures will run from 10am until 4pm.

The church would like to hear from anyone whose family or ancestors were married of baptised in the church.

People are invited to print off a photograph of the occasion, write the year on the back and take it along on the day.

The aim is to create a photo montage for the church open season this year to celebrate all the happy events that have taken place there.

Those who have attended the church to mark the loss of a loved one with a funeral or memorial service are also invited to go along on the day and light a candle in their memory.

Bideford Community Archive is producing an exhibition focussing on the building of the church and what the area was like in 1870.

The church guidebook has been updated for the 21st century and the exhibition event will also showcase the charities the church supports.