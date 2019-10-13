Jane Axford was named the best performing student at the Builders Merchants Federation's (BMF) Members' Awards Dinner, held in Burton-on-Trent.

Jane, who works at Tamar Trading in Holsworthy, was announced as the national winner in front of hundreds of people from across the industry.

She said: "I have been working for the company for 22 years, starting on reception and then moving into sales, where I now work on the managerial side.

"I wanted to do the BMF Diploma in Merchant Management to continue my professional development and was delighted to get recognition at the national awards.

"I find the work really interesting, especially the heavyside of the business such as structures, trusses and bricks.

"I really enjoy the variety that the day brings."

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: "Talented people such as Jane play a vital role in building excellence in our industry and we are delighted to see her commitment and enthusiasm recognised."