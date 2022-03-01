Holsworthy Library building gets a face lift

Holsworthy Library will be closing for three weeks for refurbishment work to give it a new look. The library building, in North Road, which is run by Devon-based charity Libraries Unlimited, will be closing its doors from Monday, March 7.

The frontage of the library, which was built in the 1970s, is being replaced, and new flooring is being installed throughout. Libraries Unlimited Chief Executive Alex Kittow said: “Holsworthy Library is a small but much-loved part of the local community, and part of the network of 54 library buildings that Libraries Unlimited runs across Devon and Torbay. It’s given several decades of almost daily use to thousands of local people, and it’s now time for some repair work to the outside and the floor. The refurbishment is part of an extensive programme of upgrading works that we’re carrying out across library buildings this spring.”

Holsworthy Library Supervisor Mary Weblin said: “Last year over 18,000 books were borrowed from our library, where there are also active reading groups, craft and chatter, Bounce & Rhyme and other activities for children. We look forward to welcoming everyone back once the work is complete, and hope they will enjoy the fresh new look of the building.”

Library customers will be welcomed back to the library on Monday, March 28. Book loans will be extended to cover the closure period and customers are encouraged to use online services to reserve, renew and browse at www.devonlibraries.org.uk or to visit their nearest libraries at Okehampton, Torrington and Bideford.