The unit at Holsworthy Industrial Estate is run by Renal Services but is available to NHS patients - and yet many dialysis patients still travel all the way to Exeter or Barnstaple three times a week. Unit manager Sue Beer told the Gazette transferring their dialysis treatment to Holsworthy could not be simpler for patients - they just need to inform their consultants of their wishes. NHS England and NHS Improvement said the unit uses reverse osmosis dialysis and patients who wished to transfer would have to discuss it with their consultant to ensure they would be receiving the correct treatment. But Sue has warned that if the unit does not get more patients it could become unsustainable and could have to close. She said transferring was a simple process but patients could still keep their own consultant. The unit opened in November 2017 and ironically in 2000 there was a fundraising drive by the community and Holsworthy Hospital League of Friends to build a dialysis unit. Although the money was raised the then primary care trust would not support the cost to run it. Sue said: