The beds at Deer Park Care Home are available for people at the end of life and those with intensive rehabilitation needs. With inpatient beds at Holsworthy Hospital remaining temporarily closed, the NHS has been working with Holsworthy Community Involvement Group (HCIG) to ensure the area has the right health and care services. With end of life bedded care recognised as a priority, the NHS partnered with Holsworthy Health Care to provide beds at the home. The beds are intended for people from Holsworthy and the surrounding parishes. The home will set aside three beds for the exclusive use of the NHS, and care will be free to all NHS patients. Patients will be supported by Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust's (NDHT) community nursing and therapy teams, with support from Devon Doctors and NDHT's out-of-hours team. Gary Patch, who is part of the NHS community services team at NDHT, said: