Brothers Michael and Gareth Warne, from Halifax, were staying at a seaside camp site when the alleged assaults took place last month.

Michael Warne, aged 36, of Backhold Drive, Halifax, denied causing actual bodily harm to Michael Howard, battery against PC Jack Martindale, and assaulting PC Michael Tinlin when he was acting as an emergency worker.

Gareth Warne, aged 31, of Highroad, Well Lane, Halifax, denied causing actual bodily harm to Jonathan Bowden and PC Martindale. and assaulting PC Tinlin.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned their trial at Exeter Crown Court until July 19, 2021, and released then both on bail.

Simeon Evans, for Gareth Warne, said the brothers were acting in self defence or defence of others after police smashed a window of a caravan and used incapacitant spray and a taser at a time when a ten-year was inside.