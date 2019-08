A new breakfast club has been set up in Torrington to combat holiday hunger over the summer break.

The Holiday Hunger Breakfast Club is running on weekdays throughout the summer holidays, offering free cereal and fruit for the town's children.

The club runs out of the 1646 cafe in Castle Hill between 8am and 9am.

Town councillor, school governor, parent, and chairman of Unite Community Devon Branch Siobhhan Strode set up the club with the help of Jenny Yarlett from the 1646 cafe.

She said: "Holiday hunger is a real and devastatingly increasing situation that many of the families in our region are facing.

"The food bank is going to be stretched so we thought it would be a good idea to set up a breakfast club in Torrington.

"We've been getting families in regularly, and it's nice knowing we are helping some people."

Cllr Strode and other volunteers are running the club, which has been helped by donations from the local community and funding from North Devon and Torrington Labour groups.