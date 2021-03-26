Holiday families shocked by Westward Ho! seafront bottle attack

Published: 12:28 PM March 26, 2021

Tourists watched in horror as a drunken man attacked a cyclist by smashing a whiskey bottle across his face.

Ewan Cox had a grudge against the rider and hit him with the empty bottle after a short argument on the seafront at Westward Ho! last June.

The victim suffered cuts to his face but a hospital check showed he had no other head injuries or broken bones.

The attack happened at 6pm and was filmed on a mobile phone by a woman who saw it unfold from a balcony overlooking the seafront.

Cox, aged 21, of Marlborough Road, Ilfracombe, admitted causing actual bodily harm and affray was jailed for seven months, suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 31 days of rehabilitation activities by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: “The assault happened in the presence of others, including children and you were under the influence of alcohol.

“After threatening the victim verbally, you hit him across the head with a bottle. You are extremely lucky not to have caused more serious injuries than you did.

“It seems you were wound up, you were intoxicated and found it hard to control your temper. You clearly need to work on your self-control.”

Mr Rupert Russell, prosecuting, said the attack happened on June 2 last year when Cox stopped the cyclist and they exchanged words.

He hit him across the face with the bottle which shattered on impact and went on to threaten passers-by who tried to intervene.

He was arrested nearby and told police he was angry because the victim had ‘disrespected him’ the previous day.

Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said Cox’s life has stabilised since last summer. He is living with a partner and has been assessed as a good prospect of rehabilitation by probation.