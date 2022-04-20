Holiday demand beats pre-pandemic levels in Woolacombe

Families are continuing to flock to North Devon for holidays showing the staycation trend is far from over, according to local family-run accommodation provider Woolacombe Bay Holiday Parks.

After two years of Brits being unable to take a break away over the Easter holidays, bookings are back to pre-pandemic levels at Woolacombe Bay, Twitchen House and Easewell Farm with occupancy up to 99%.

Fears the cost-of-living crisis and overseas travel being available to families again could dampen demand seems to be unfounded with value-conscious families seeking to make the most of their precious downtime by avoiding ongoing disruption at airports and ferry ports, whilst managing holiday budgets by sticking with Sterling.

Trends seen in the pandemic, such as hugely increased demand for luxury self-catering accommodation with additional outdoor space, are in fact strengthening. Forward bookings for caravans with private decked verandas are up 76% on 2019, the last full year before Covid, and premium locations offering top of the range larger holiday homes has increased by 100%.

Due to this doubling of demand, on April 1 the company opened the first phase of its new “Beach Haven” development at Twitchen House. Offering the very latest caravan designs, more space inside and out, two guaranteed dedicated parking spaces and sweeping views over the countryside and ocean, the additional accommodation options are intended to respond to the demands of guests wanting to visit the area, where the North Devon coastline has just been awarded the UK’s first World Surfing Reserve status.

Underlining the shift towards high-end is the demand for self-catering caravans with private outdoor hot tubs; bookings have increased by 524% on three years ago and a further 10 homes have now been added.

However, investment has not been limited to the premium ranges, an incredible one fifth of all caravans have been replaced for the 2022 season and the number of dog friendly caravans increased responding to a 75% surge in demand for pet friendly holidays, a combination of families adding pets in lockdown and post-Brexit travel rules making it harder to take them to continental Europe – Woolacombe’s huge sandy beaches accept dogs all year round.

Asked about the enduring demand for holidays, owner and managing director Rudi Lancaster said: “British families have long recognised the choice, value and quality holiday parks can provide and whilst our Parks were always busy on popular dates in school holidays and term time weekends, many are continuing to book early to ensure they don’t miss out as in the past few years.”