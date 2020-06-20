Liam Drew, aged 19, will putt non-stop for 759 holes in support of the Ask for Jake mental health support charity. Liam Drew, aged 19, will putt non-stop for 759 holes in support of the Ask for Jake mental health support charity.

Liam Drew, aged 19, runs the Holein1 putting green at Lynmouth and plans to continuously putt for 29 and-a-half hours and 759 holes on Saturday, June 27.

He divided his challenge into 45-minute time slots and set up an online fundraiser, inviting people to join him for a round.

So far he has raised £890 and has only three time slots left.

Liam was keen to do something for a charity that support those living with mental health issues and he chose Braunton-based charity Ask for Jake.

It was set up following the death of 18-year-old Jake McPhail. Although Liam didn’t know him personally the former Pilton Community College student is in the same age group and knew many of Jake’s close friends.

Ask for Jake provides a network of trained volunteers to support mental well-being and people in distress.

Liam said: “Last year sadly 759 young people aged 15-24 took their own lives. Although there is higher awareness about mental health now compared to in the past, there’s still a stigma surrounding it.

“The statistics speak for themselves when I say many young people find it hard to reach out for help until they hit crisis point.”

If you would like to sponsor Liam or get one of the remaining time slots, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/holein1lynmouth.