The Appledore-based company will be selling ice cream from Monday, June 1 at Appledore Quay, Westward Ho!, Bideford Quay and Torrington.

The company took its vans off the road on March 23 after concerns members of the public were not adhering to social distancing guidelines, shortly before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced more robust restrictions.

A Facebook post from Hocking’s Dairy Cream Ices urged people to follow the guidelines this time around as it serves its ice creams from 11am until 6pm.

It said: “We have been working closely with Torridge District Council to ensure our service is as safe and stress free as possible.

“We ask kindly, but firmly, for you to please be responsible for keeping your distance from your peers whilst queuing, as this is something we can not police ourselves.

“Failure to do so will put the health of North Devon at risk and could potentially result in the vans having to come back in. Your safety is our priority.”