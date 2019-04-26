An ambulance driver had to be freed from his vehicle when it left the A39 and hit a tree yesterday evening (Thursday April 25).

He was answering a call to attend the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A39 Rooks Bridge, Barnstaple, involving a car and a HGV, when the accident happened at around 5.20pm

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Alliance Roads Policing Team attended along with responders from the Fire and Rescue and South West Ambulance Service.

The driver of the ambulance was trapped in the vehicle before being released and taken to hospital with relatively minor injuries.

The road was closed whilst an investigation of the scene took place and to allow recovery of the vehicle. Officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Police have thanked the public for their patience while they investigated the scene. They are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to telephone 101 quoting Log 0644 25/04/19.