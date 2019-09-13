The first incident was reported to have taken place in Higher Bableigh between 9.30am on Sunday, September 8 and 9am on Monday, September 9.

The second incident took place in Swimbridge between 12pm on Tuesday 10 and 11.30am on Wednesday 11 September, say police.

In both incidents, entry was forced into the premises and a number of items including horse collars, rugs, riding hats and riding boots were taken.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with any relevant information and anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the premises.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CR/082091/19.