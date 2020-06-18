The 115-acre estate has extensive accommodation, events and leisure facilities, many of which have been renovated and improved since the Chapman family – the business’s current owners – purchased the hotel in 2012.

As well as the hotel with 39 en-suite bedrooms, there are four self-catering cottages, two restaurants, a tea room and guest lounges.

The estate’s Palazzo function room caters for up to 400 guests, providing facilities for events and weddings.

Leisure facilities include an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, swimming pools and spa facilities and a fishing beat.

The site has outline planning permission for 58 holiday home lodges and an extension to the existing hotel.

A reserved matters application for tree house guest accommodation and 15 holiday lodges is currently being determined.

David Tearle, resort director at Highbullen, said: “We are extremely proud of Highbullen’s achievements during the Chapman family’s tenure.

“With a planning application for treehouses and lodges in the final stages, the sale offers a fantastic opportunity for the full development of this exceptional resort.”

Jeremy Jones and Edward Bellfield of Christie and Co, who are handling the sale, said: “Highbullen presents extensive upside to any prospective purchasers whether it be through the numerous planning permissions in place to further develop the hotel and grounds or the opportunity to expand the current business with the facilities already in place.

“As the focus for the domestic leisure guest turns to remaining in the UK for short and lengthier holidays, we expect to see increased levels of interest from a range of buyers captured by the unique appeal of Highbullen Hotel, Golf & Country Club.”