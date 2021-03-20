High attendance in Devon schools this month

Published: 1:00 PM March 20, 2021

More than 95 per cent of children were back in school in Devon this month.

Primary schools fully re-opened on March 8 and at the end of the week they recorded a 97 per cent attendance rate.

Some secondary schools staggered their start in order to test all their students for coronavirus but, at the end of the week, 95 per cent of students were in.

Devon County Council’s Head of Education, Dawn Stabb, said: “The attendance rate of 95 per cent reflects that seen in a normal year.

“The return has been really positive across the whole of the county. We have had some great responses from pupils, parents, heads and teachers.

“Schools have done a tremendous job in building confidence and welcoming pupils back.”

She said in the first week of the return there had only been positive reports about how well children were managing all the changes of the past year and how good it was to see them enjoying lessons and meeting their friends again.