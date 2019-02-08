Heywood Road is currently closed in the Bideford-bound direction for works by South West Water.

But Gazette reader Roger Dines said despite the diversion, he was frustrated the one-lane closure has led to the suspension of some National Express routes.

Mr Dines said he had complained to the coach company after issues with a coach his wife had booked, and now wants to warn other passengers.

He said: “My concern is because my wife taking the 502 coach on February 15 from Heathrow, after a 13 hour flight plus six hours on the 502 coach, only to be informed the she will be put of fat Bideford to make her own way to Northam with heavy suitcases to struggle with.

“I have contacted National Express for clarification but they were less then helpful, insisting incorrectly, that the whole of Heywood Road is blocked to all traffic.”

The southbound closure began on January 21 and is set to last until February 25. The footpath and cycleway will be closed until March 11.

During this time a diversion is in place along Bay View Road and the A39.

National Express apologised for any inconvenienced caused to passengers.

A spokesman said: “The roadworks, closure and diversions will significantly restrict access to the A386 and mean some routes may not be suitable for coaches.

“To ensure we can provide a reliable service, the 502 and 339 National Express services will bypass the Westward Ho!, Westward Ho! (Kingsley) and Northam stops whilst these restrictions are in place (until Monday 11 March). The nearest stop will be Bideford.

“We appreciate this may cause difficulties for some of our passengers and apologise for the inconvenience.”