A spokesman for RAF Brize Norton confirmed the C130J Hercules would be conducting beach landings on Saunton on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

They could not confirm timings for security reasons but said it was routine training for the aircrew.

The Hercules touched down on the sand briefly yesterday before lifting straight back off again.

These photos were taken by Braunton photographer Adam Hobbs, and the video was captured by Braunton surfer Rachel Hoult.

