'Mindless vandalism' under investigation after toilet arson

Vandals have again damaged the toilets in Holsworthy Manor Car Park, even going so far as setting fire.

The actions have led to extensive smoke damage, and items have been ripped from the walls.

Part of the damage caused by the vandals - Credit: Torridge District Council

Anyone with information about this incidence is being asked to call the Police on 101 or contact them via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/017075/22. Another option is to call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As fire setting is a serious crime and incidents such as this result in additional police resources being necessary due to increased patrols, Torridge District Council welcomes any help with catching the vandals.



