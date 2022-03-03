News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

'Mindless vandalism' under investigation after toilet arson

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:42 AM March 3, 2022
Updated: 12:33 PM March 3, 2022
Destroyed toilet

One of the damaged toilets - Credit: Torridge District Council

Vandals have again damaged the toilets in Holsworthy Manor Car Park, even going so far as setting fire.

The actions have led to extensive smoke damage, and items have been ripped from the walls. 

Vandalised toilet

Part of the damage caused by the vandals - Credit: Torridge District Council

Anyone with information about this incidence is being asked to call the Police on 101 or contact them via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/017075/22. Another option is to call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

As fire setting is a serious crime and incidents such as this result in additional police resources being necessary due to increased patrols, Torridge District Council welcomes any help with catching the vandals. 


Barnstaple News
Devon News
Ilfracombe News

Don't Miss

The incident took place near the Conservative Club on South Street in Torrington

Knife Crime

Reports woman pulled from car and robbed in Torrington

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi store opens in Roundswell Retail Park, Barnstaple. Team GB athlete Sally Walton

PICTURES: Olympic hero opens new Aldi in Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Devon & Somerset Fire Authority

ARSON: Barnstaple bin fire believed to be 'deliberate'

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi in Barnstaple is located in Roundswell

Olympic hero to open new Aldi store in Barnstaple this week

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon