Help National Trust plant 11,000 trees in North Devon

The National Trust in North Devon is calling for volunteers to plant 11,000 trees at Woolacombe and Combe Martin to help fight climate change, increase biodiversity and prevent flooding.

The National Trust has tree planting days planned across North Devon. On the weekend of the 19-20 February, 10am-3pm at Woolacombe (near Marine Drive), they are hoping to plant 8,000 trees (as part of a wider effort this winter to plant 22,000 trees around Woolacombe and Mortehoe).

The charity is also trialling a different method of tree planting to reduce the use of plastic tree guards. Turf will be scraped off, so that trees can be planted directly into the soil, (and this reduces the risk of vole damage to tree saplings which is one of the reasons to use guards). For those helping with tree planting, this could make things a bit slippery underfoot, so please wear wellies.

The planting near Woolacombe will create a new woodland, which in 50-100 years, will be a space for everyone to enjoy and also work harder for nature, such as pollinators, small mammals and bats.

The third tree planting day is near Combe Martin on Thursday, 24 February from 10am-3pm, where the ranger team hope to plant 1,000 trees in a wide hedgerow. Please meet at the main pay and display car park on the seafront at 10am, where a ranger in red will lead you up to the planting site.

If you’re unable to come along but would like to support, you can donate to the National’s Trust tree campaign. £5 can pay to plant a broadleaf tree sapling, £20 could help plant a fruit tree sapling and £50 could help protect a tree for years.

Daniel Cameron, National Trust ranger on Exmoor said, “There are great benefits to gain from tree-planting. We can improve valuable habitats and biodiversity while making an impact on carbon emissions that contribute climate change. Besides all of this, trees create a wonderful oasis to escape for peace and tranquility."

For more details of the tree planting or how to donate events please head to the North Devon tree planting website.