Barnstaple Town Centre Management is calling on the community to design and decorate Christmas wreathes to decorate the market over the festive period.

There is no set theme and groups are welcome to choose designs which represent their organisation.

The wreathes, which are two metres in diameter, will be supplied and they come with a 20m set of lights.

They will then be displayed in the market with a plaque underneath stating who has designed it.

Town centre manager Hannah Harrington said: "We are delighted to be able to be able to offer this opportunity to local organisations again.

"The quality of the designs last year was outstanding and we can't wait to see the creative treatment they will receive this year.

"I am sure that they will once again make the market look wonderfully festive and attract many more visitors to the market over the Christmas period."

To take part, email louise@barnstaple.co.uk or get in touch via the Barnstaple - It's a Must Facebook page.