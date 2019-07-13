The annual cream tea day for North Devon Hedgehog Rescue is this year being held at Barnstaple Rugby Club between 11am and 4pm.

The event will help to raise much-needed funds to help with the ever-increasing cost of food, medication and treatment for sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs.

There will be lots to see and do for all ages on the day, with cream teas, cakes and goodies to enjoy.

There will be hedgehog gifts, toys and lots of other items for sale, plus stalls including a raffle, tombola, bouncy castle, face painting and guess the name of the hedgehog, with the chance to win a beautiful cake donated by a local cake maker.

Admission is 50p and 20p for under 16s.

Over the years the small self- funded rescue run by Anni Nicholls has saved literally hundreds of sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs, a species which is on the decline.

Keep up to date with all hog news and for information about what to do if you find an injured hedgehog by visiting the North Devon Hedgehog rescue Facebook page.