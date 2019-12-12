The trust is hoping to have as many as 200 houses in the town display and would like bakers to bring their festive creations Hunters Inn at Heddon Valley near Parracombe on Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15 between 10.30am and 3pm.

The finished gingerbread town will have its official opening at the tipi on Saturday, December 21.

From gingerbread churches to gingerbread schools, visitors will be able to see beautifully decorated houses crafted by local residents, organisations and businesses.

Visitors can enjoy a warming hot chocolate or a mulled wine and toasted marshmallows around a crackling fire.

Creative guests can decorate their own gingerbread figure (all food and drinks available to purchase for a small fee).

There will also be a short wintery trail in the scenic Heddon Valley which young explorers can go on and solve a festive puzzle.

If anyone would like to bake a gingerbread house to be part of the gingerbread town, please contact Liz Cwilewicz at northdevon@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01598 763306 for an information pack for budding bakers.