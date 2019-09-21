The Commonwealth war graves at Heanton Punchardon, overlooking the former RAF Chivenor. The Commonwealth war graves at Heanton Punchardon, overlooking the former RAF Chivenor.

Dick Raymond, 95, from Brayford, has been helping organise the service for years.

This year's service at the Heanton Punchardon war memorial in the grounds of the church is on Sunday, November 10 and Mr Raymond says anyone who wants to come along is very welcome, with the service starting at 10.30am.

He said: "We had a lovely turn out last year; I had all my friends there. It is a beautiful place as it looks right over Chivenor."

Mr Raymond joined the RAF in 1942 and was on operations by 1943.

His aim is to get as many people to support the service as possible as the numbers of veterans in the area has fallen and he would like those who sacrificed their lives to be recognised for years to come.

He added: "The people that gave their lives need to be remembered but nobody knows the graves are there."

Various wreaths will be laid on the day in honour of those who died, Marines from RMB Chivenor will lay a wreath, as will Mr Raymond, plus a wreath will be laid on behalf of the Canadian dead.

There are between 30 and 40 service personnel buried at Heanton, mostly British, but also Americans and Canadians, some Polish and one Czech.