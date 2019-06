Jacqueline Johnson and Tony Crisp married at Barnstaple Guildhall but sadly her dad John Fordrey couldn't make it because he is at Heanton Nursing Home.

So the newlyweds and mum of the bride, Rose, took the happy occasion to him and went to visit the 81-year-old at the home in full wedding gear.

"We decided if he couldn't come to us, we'd bring the wedding to him," said Jacqueline.

"I was so happy that he got to see us all dressed up."

John has been in the care of the nursing home since 2016, and his family say they are so happy with the care that he receives.

Instead of wedding gifts, the couple asked the guests to donate money to the home.

They raised £250 for the nursing home, plus £150 for Devon Air Ambulance, where Jacqueline volunteers.

Home manager Paula Mascall said the donation was a generous gift, and in return hired a photographer to cover the newlyweds' visit.