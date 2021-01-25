Busy first day for new Covid-19 vaccination centre at Westward Ho!
- Credit: Getty
A new daily vaccination centre has opened at Westward Ho! Baptist Church, run by Arnold’s Pharmacy.
It is the very first pharmacy-led NHS Covid-19 vaccination hub in Devon and Cornwall and opened on Saturday, January 23.
We incorrectly reported online last week that the centre at the church was opening for a ‘one off’ session on Saturday, which had been based on what information was available to us at the time.
In fact, the facility will be running seven days a week, with the initial appointments being held in the afternoon and into the early evening, but this is expected to increase as time goes on.
But people have been urged not to attempt to contact the pharmacy, or go to the centre – they will be notified by letter when it is their turn, with the opportunity to book their appointment online or by telephone on the NHS booking service.
Mayor of Northam David Chalmers welcomed the news and said he was delighted there was now a vaccination centre so close at hand for people in the Bideford area.
He said: “My thanks go to everyone who has worked so hard to get this up and running and to Torridge District Council for waiving car park charges.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'legendary' North Devon vet Brian Crawford
- 2 Some North Devon GP surgeries to provide Covid vaccine clinics
- 3 Two arrested as teenager fights for life after Ilfracombe stabbing
- 4 Covid vaccine: Roll out continues but is North Devon being left out?
- 5 Pictures: North Devon's winter wonderland
- 6 Masked burglars make Bideford garage cigarette smash and grab
- 7 Farmer gets suspended sentence for tractor crash
- 8 Exmoor Ramble legacy for legendary fundraiser as he battles terminal cancer
- 9 Devon's Tiki surf brand is up for sale
- 10 Barnstaple man attacked his wife and neighbour after Christmas drink
“I understand people’s concerns that the vaccine roll out has been slow in our part of the country, but we are not far behind and those in the most vulnerable category should already be receiving their appointments by post. This is the light at the end of the tunnel. The end is in sight for Covid-19.”
In a statement on its Facebook page, Arnold’s Pharmacy said: “We at Arnolds Pharmacy and the Covid - 19 vaccination team feel tremendously proud and humbled by this experience, seeing the smiles through their eyes on patients as they left after having had their vaccine.
“This is such a rewarding moment in our history being part of this national effort.”
The pharmacy thanked the Baptist Church as well as Bideford Rotary plus the Westward Ho! Co-op and Moran’s Restaurant and Bar for supporting the vaccination team.