Busy first day for new Covid-19 vaccination centre at Westward Ho!

Published: 5:54 PM January 25, 2021

Westward Ho! Baptist Church has become the latest vaccination centre to open in North Devon and Torridge, run by nearby Arnold's Pharmacy - Credit: Getty

A new daily vaccination centre has opened at Westward Ho! Baptist Church, run by Arnold’s Pharmacy.

It is the very first pharmacy-led NHS Covid-19 vaccination hub in Devon and Cornwall and opened on Saturday, January 23.

We incorrectly reported online last week that the centre at the church was opening for a ‘one off’ session on Saturday, which had been based on what information was available to us at the time.

In fact, the facility will be running seven days a week, with the initial appointments being held in the afternoon and into the early evening, but this is expected to increase as time goes on.

But people have been urged not to attempt to contact the pharmacy, or go to the centre – they will be notified by letter when it is their turn, with the opportunity to book their appointment online or by telephone on the NHS booking service.

Northam mayor David Chalmers has welcomed the new vaccination centre at Westward Ho! led by Arnold's Pharmacy - Credit: Torridge Liberal Democrats

Mayor of Northam David Chalmers welcomed the news and said he was delighted there was now a vaccination centre so close at hand for people in the Bideford area.

He said: “My thanks go to everyone who has worked so hard to get this up and running and to Torridge District Council for waiving car park charges.

“I understand people’s concerns that the vaccine roll out has been slow in our part of the country, but we are not far behind and those in the most vulnerable category should already be receiving their appointments by post. This is the light at the end of the tunnel. The end is in sight for Covid-19.”

In a statement on its Facebook page, Arnold’s Pharmacy said: “We at Arnolds Pharmacy and the Covid - 19 vaccination team feel tremendously proud and humbled by this experience, seeing the smiles through their eyes on patients as they left after having had their vaccine.

“This is such a rewarding moment in our history being part of this national effort.”

The pharmacy thanked the Baptist Church as well as Bideford Rotary plus the Westward Ho! Co-op and Moran’s Restaurant and Bar for supporting the vaccination team.