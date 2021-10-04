Prestigious gold awards for the Brannam Medical Centre team

Published: 10:15 AM October 4, 2021

A local GP surgery in Barnstaple has recently been awarded two prestigious awards in recognition for its efforts in both improved sustainability and promoting physical activity amongst its staff and patients.

This year Brannam Medical Centre has achieved the highly regarded RCGP Gold Green Impact Award and the RCGP Active Practice Award.

Examples of some of the many Green Impact areas include the purchase of an electric car for the purpose of home visits enabling more staff to walk or cycle to work; installing a renewable heating system for their new extension; paper reduction, reducing single use plastics, and enhancing the outdoor space with a team of dedicated gardeners and ensuring all tea and coffee products are Fairtrade.

The Active Practice Award was achieved through the efforts of many of the staff in helping with Park Run takeovers, getting involved with the Let’s Walk Devon campaign where several teams competed against each other to increase their daily number of steps, and the introduction of standing desks in many of the consultation rooms to allow for increased activity when on the phone or computer.

For the past two years Brannam Medical Centre has also entered two relay teams in the Croyde Ocean Triathlon and there continues to be a focus on the promotion of increased activity levels amongst patients as the physical and mental wellbeing benefits of this are well documented.

The Brannam MC Practice lead for the Green Impact and Active Practice Awards, Dr Sarah Street GP, explained: “We have worked hard as a team through the pandemic to keep our focus on these two areas which are very important to us and we are pleased to have our efforts recognised with these two highly regarded awards.

“We are a team of doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants, receptionists and administration staff working hard to deliver a wide range of excellent primary care medical services to over 17,800 patients.

“We are committed to providing a family service and encourage you to see your own doctor whenever possible. We also believe that prevention is better than cure so we offer a comprehensive prevention and health promotion service.”