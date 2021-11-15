Nurses invited to open day at Bideford Hospital

Bideford Hospital, which has also had its Minor Injuries Unit closed since March. Picture: Sarah Howells - Credit: Archant

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust is holding an open day on Saturday, November 27, as part of a campaign to recruit more community nurses.

The Trust is looking for experienced and newly-qualified nurses to join its community nursing team in Northern Devon. The Trust is also looking for anybody who would like to join as a bank nurse.

There are opportunities for experienced nurses looking for a new challenge, those looking to return to practice and students due to qualify from university in the near future.

The event will take place at Bideford District Hospital from 10am to 4pm. People attending can meet clinical, recruitment and workforce development staff and find out more about the varied and exciting work of community nursing.

Jason Lugg, Director of Nursing for NDHT, said: “NDHT is a fantastic place to work. Our staff survey results consistently show that our teams really feel they are able to make a difference, both to patients and to developing our services.

“We are looking forward to meeting any nurses or nursing students who would like to find out more about working in the community.”

Staff will be on hand to talk about what it is like to work in community nursing and about the many training and development opportunities on offer.

Nurses can also have an interview on the day and there will be plenty of information available for those who would like to join as a bank nurse.

Anyone who is interested in being interviewed on the day can fast-track their application by completing the online application form in advance: https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/916859680

Anybody who is interested in joining as a bank nurse should apply here: https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/916747369

There is lots of information about the Trust and what it is like to live in North Devon, as well as all of our current vacancies, at www.ndhtjobs.com

If you have any questions, or would like to register your interest, please email: ndht.recruitment@nhs.net, or call 01392 356023.