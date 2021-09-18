North Devon Emergency Department in top ten for patient experience

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2021

The A&E department is the 'foundation' of North Devon District Hospital and the trust says it is reviewing the services necessary to support it. Picture: Matt Smart - Credit: Archant

The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) urgent and emergency care survey asked people who visited North Devon’s emergency department in September 2020 what they thought about their experience.

In total, 501 Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust ED patients responded to the survey and the response rate for NDHT was 41.07%, compared to the national average of 30.5%.

The survey results show high scores and improvements, but also some areas for learning.

Highlights from the survey results include:

High scores for patients having confidence and trust in the staff examining and treating them

High scores for staff involving patients in decisions about their care and treatment

Significant improvements for cleanliness of ED

Higher scores than most trusts for patients feeling that they were treated with respect and dignity in the ED

Significant improvements for the time it took between first talking to a doctor or nurse and being examined

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “These are fantastic results that our staff should be very proud of. It’s great to see patients are seeing improvements in some of the areas we’ve been focusing on.

“Well done to our ED staff. These results are testament to the hard work they’re putting in to provide the best possible experience to our patients when they need us.”

The survey highlights some areas where scores have dropped, which relate to receiving test results after the patient has left the ED.

Dr Oliver Dodd, ED consultant and lead clinician, said: “We’re really pleased to see that patients are having a good experience on the whole and feel they are treated with dignity and respect. The service is currently reviewing areas where scores fell short of expectations and are looking at how we can improve the experience for our patients.

“Our services are likely to get busier as we head into winter and we are taking steps to prepare. Whilst we are always there for people in an emergency, you can help us by choosing the right service for your needs. By choosing the right service you could spend less time waiting for treatment and advice.”