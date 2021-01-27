Covid-19 roundup: Devon cases fall but follow lockdown rules

Published: 2:21 PM January 27, 2021

Covid-19 cases continue to fall across Devon with North Devon and Torridge among the lowest in the country – but people have been urged to stick to the lockdown rules.

Sadly, one person died at North Devon District Hospital on Sunday, January 24 after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths at the hospital to 72.

The latest figures show that two per cent of the hospital’s beds are occupied by Covid patients.

As of Monday, January 25, positive cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population stood at 72 in North Devon and 57 in Torridge.

Steve Brown, director of Public Health Devon, said the current restrictions were helping to bring down the number of positive cases in the county.

But he said: “Devon residents are doing really well in adhering to the current lockdown restrictions, and we're seeing evidence that their efforts are working. However, we must keep it up.

"We do have concerns about the numbers of people currently testing positive for coronavirus in care homes, and in some business settings.

"And there is continuing pressure on our hospitals, where we are seeing higher numbers of coronavirus-related deaths.”

Elsewhere in the county as of January 25 there were 95 Covid patients at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital (down from 99 as of Jan 12), 44 at the Nightingale (up from 34), 34 at Torbay Hospital (up from 25), 110 in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth (up from 72), seven at North Devon District Hospital (down from nine).

It was revealed at the RD&E trust board meeting on Wednesday, January 27 that the RD&E, Torbay and Derriford have taken in Covid patients from elsewhere in the South West and further afield, mainly the South East.

Mr Bown said: "The roll out of the NHS vaccination programme is going well. More venues are opening up to provide greater capacity to vaccinate even greater numbers of people, and providing more choice for people about where they can receive their vaccination.

"We are also starting to pilot a system to provide rapid lateral flow tests to critical workers who are asymptomatic, in order prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"But while the vaccination is great news, it's important that we do not think that once we've had it, we can go about like normal. The vaccination helps minimises the symptoms, but there's no evidence yet that it stops a person catching and spreading the virus.

"Therefore it's essential that everyone, even including those who have received their first jab, continues to adhere to the lockdown rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”