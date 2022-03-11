News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Have your say on the area's cultural strategy - Time is running out

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:51 AM March 11, 2022
Barnstaple High Street

Barnstaple High Street - Credit: Archant

Things Made Public are working with stakeholders in North Devon and Torridge, with the support of Arts Council England to develop a cultural strategy for the area.

It is important that the Northern Devon Culture Strategy is shaped by local people which is why you have been asked to fill in this short survey: www.northdevon.gov.uk/culture-survey

We know culture means different things to different people. For some it might be watching live music at the local pub or enjoying a good film on a Saturday night, others might see it as gardening, crafting or cooking, whilst some will prefer to visit the ballet or getting involved in an immersive theatre experience. Perhaps you love all of the above and more! Or maybe none of it floats your boat!

Bideford High Street.

Bideford High Street. - Credit: Archant

We want to hear about what you get up to in North Devon and Torridge, the things that make the place you live so special, the things that help or hinder what you do and where you go and most importantly how you perceive creative opportunities and activities in the area.

So, what are you waiting for? This is your chance to have your voice heard! The survey is open until 15 March. Scan the QR code below or go to www.northdevon.gov.uk/culture-survey

Scan the QR code to go direct to the survey

Scan the QR code to go direct to the survey - Credit: NDC


 

North Devon News
Barnstaple News
Bideford News

