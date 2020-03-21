North Devon Council (NDC) is proposing to introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) in Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Braunton, Croyde, Woolacombe and Combe Martin following a rise in complaints about behaviour.

The PSPOs will target nuisance behaviours such as street drinking, drug use, public urination and aggressive begging.

In Barnstaple and Ilfracombe, the proposals will expand on restrictions already in lace, which are designed to prevent alcohol and drug misuse, to include conduct which has a detrimental effect on the local community.

In Braunton, Croyde, Woolacombe and Combe Martin, alcohol and drugs restrictions would be introduced in the summer months only.

If it goes ahead, a breach could result in a £100 penalty.

NDC leader, Councillor David Worden, said: “We are very keen to address the nuisance behaviour being reported to us by our residents.

“Antisocial behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and can have a really damaging impact on people’s lives, so we would like to be able to deal with conduct of this kind in a more direct way.

“We’d like to hear from as many residents as possible about their views on the PSPO, so please take part in the consultation and have your say.”

To view the proposals and to take part in the consultation, which is open until April 27, visit www.northdevon.gov.uk/consultations.