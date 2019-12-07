North Devon Council has launched a consultation asking people in across the district how they would like to see the town centre develop.

The feedback will form part of the council's business case for a share of the Government's £1 billion Future High Streets Fund.

The town was shortlisted for the fund in August, receiving funding to prepare its business case as a result.

The consultation is open until January 31, and the council's regeneration team wants to hear from as many residents as possible.

Barnstaple Town Centre Manager, Hannah Harrington said: "We were very fortunate to be awarded a sum of money that has enabled us to work on some exciting ideas for the town and we are keen to hear from residents and visitors alike about the ideas we have.

"We have a strong vision for how we would like the town centre to change, but we want to hear from our residents about what matters to them. It is important that as many people as possible get involved with the consultation."

The public feedback comes after consultants Lavigne Lonsdale analysed the strengths and weaknesses of Barnstaple.

It suggested the Civic Centre could become council offices and labelled some of the retail areas 'wretchedly poor'.

Town and district councils, the NHS, Petroc and Barnstaple Town Centre Management have all given feedback as well.

To take part in the consultation, visit engagespace.co.uk/devon/northdevon/default.aspx or email highstreet@northdevon.gov.uk.