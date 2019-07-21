65-year-old Theresa Hamilton was last seen in the Hunters inn, near Barnstaple.

Devon and Cornwall police believe she could be walking on the coastal path between Combe Martin and Lynton.

She is described as being white, 5'4, with shoulder length strawberry blonde/red hair, and of slight build.

Theresa was last seen wearing a bright blue rain jacket (pictured), shorts, grey walking boots and carrying a dark coloured day sack.

Anyone with information or who has seen a woman matching Theresa's description should contact the police on 101 and quote Devon and Cornwall Police Log number 973 of 19/07/2019.