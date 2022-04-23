Have North Devon’s civil authorities planned for war?

Ukraine’s brutal invasion reminds us that mundane and ordinary lives can rapidly be engulfed by catastrophic disruption.

On February 24th this year, the everyday routines of millions in that far-off country were blighted by war.

Overnight, the irritations of a broken-down dishwasher, or the loudness of a neighbour’s lawnmower, were dramatically usurped by the fear of missiles reducing homes to rubble, and preceded a terrifying struggle to flee the dangerously immature savagery of Vladimir Putin’s trigger-happy conscripts.

Russia’s adolescent, uniformed delinquents, whose thrill of killing might once have been confined to an over-indulgence in violent video games, are dutifully obeying the murderous orders of a genocidal tyrant and his servile cadre of stone-faced militia.

Britain, of course, has also been the victim of a despot’s malign ambition, but mercifully, Hitler’s jackbooted thugs failed to reach our mainland soil.

There remain many in the United Kingdom who experienced the trauma of high explosive bombs and rockets blasting towns and cities to dust.

Like Ukraine, the British Isles have been attacked from air and sea at the behest of a madman whose coterie of brainwashed killers attempted to destroy an entire race.

In the Ukrainian subconscious, an abiding national anxiety has been Mother Russia’s desire to restore into her Soviet lap her reluctant children.

That predicted incursion has incentivised Ukraine’s governments to prepare for the outrage now in progress. But Putin’s military is learning the hard way. Ukraine’s permanent state of readiness has equipped its youth with the expertise to handle sophisticated weaponry, and recent victories have humiliated the Russian dictator.

British politicians must learn the lesson. We cannot hope to match Ukraine’s resistance in the face of such aggression. Our armed forces are depleted, and like every other taxpayer-funded service, lack investment.

An invasion attempt on the UK today might meet only the bare minimum of retaliation. The lingering 1960s anxiety of nuclear war has returned.

This is Cold War II, and we hope for a resolution to the current conflict. You’re thinking, what’s this got to do with Ilfracombe?

Well, during 75 years of peacetime, I ask what contingencies have North Devon and Devon County Councils planned for in terms of protecting the county’s citizens should a future war threaten food and fuel supplies?

Are stockpiles of provisions stored in some secure subterranean storage hangar? Are there supplies of anti-radiation medications that can be distributed within hours? Is there sufficient emergency hospital accommodation to treat large numbers of casualties? Have shelters been allocated for North Devon’s population, and where are they?

I recommend visiting the now decommissioned nuclear bunker at Kelvedon Hatch, in Essex. A remote and inconspicuous rural cottage conceals the entrance to a vast underground complex of civil operations, including BBC studios, from which south-east England would have been run in the event of a thermonuclear war.

I wonder if somewhere beneath North Devon’s pastures of grazing sheep, there is a similar bolt hole into which the South West’s top brass and politicians would head for should the worst happen. Bet there is. And who’s got the keys?

Buddy, can you spare some time?

Britain runs on volunteers. Those who sacrifice their time for the greater good form the backbone of hundreds of charities, support groups and cultural organisations playing a valuable part in British life.

Without them, most could not function. The work of charity shops, food banks, special constables, St. John’s Ambulance crews and the RNLI are all maintained by dedicated teams of unpaid men and women whose only reward is the satisfaction of knowing that their efforts enhance, and sometimes save, the lives of their fellow citizens.

Since the pandemic disrupted our lives and placed so many into isolation, the number of those volunteering has plummeted.

The National Trust at Arlington Court and Ilfracombe Museum are among dozens of local bodies who are desperately understaffed. It’s great to join their ranks, and you get free tea and biscuits!