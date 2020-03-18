Charlotte Luckett has been raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) ever since her younger brother Martyn tragically died without warning from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2005 at the age of 19.

Charlotte and her family are still working tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for CRY 15 years on from Martyn’s death to help put on vital cardiac screenings in North Devon.

This year Charlotte is taking on 12 half marathons – one for every person under the age of 35 who dies from an undiagnosed heart condition every week in the UK.

Her challenge finishes with the Great North Run on September 13, which she will run in memory of Martyn.

Charlotte said: “I will never stop raising awareness or fundraising for CRY until screening is provided for all young people on the NHS to stop these needless deaths.

“Since Martyn passed away, my family, friends and I have tirelessly raised funds for local screenings so it’s now part of the community; several people have raised money to continue with the screenings, as they’re so vitally important.

“I wanted to do something a bit different for CRY this year as it’s the last year of my thirties and that’s why I’m taking on the 12 half marathon challenge.

“I really want to make each race individual to the person I’m running in memory of and to make their lives count.”

Charlotte has run a number of half marathons for CRY, but never more than two in one year.

With the support of families, she has decided to run each half marathon in memory of a specific person to draw attention to each individual tragic loss.

So far she has taken part in six races, battling all sorts of weather conditions, terrain and elevations in places such as Dartmoor and the South West Coast Path.

Dr Steven Cox, Chief Executive of CRY, said: “It is always so poignant to see supporters of CRY like Charlotte going to such lengths to raise money and awareness in memory of those they’ve tragically lost to previously undiagnosed heart conditions.

“At CRY, we have always been struck by the amazing efforts of Charlotte’s friends, family members and local community, in memory of Martyn.

“It takes great courage to take on a challenge so gruelling as a half marathon every month for an entire year – but this is driven by Charlotte’s enduring determination to help stop others from ever having to go through the same devastating grief as her family had to experience.”

Donations to Martyn’s memorial fund can be made here.