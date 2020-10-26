Hartland Surgery said a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few days.

In a post on the surgery’s website on Sunday (October 25), Dr Sam Tapsell said a ‘bare minimum’ telephone and email service would remain in place to protect patients.

The statement said: “Over the past few days, we have had a number of staff who have tested positive for Covid.

“We will therefore postpone all face to face contacts with a bare minimum telephone or email service in place to protect our patients.

“We also need to avoid staff working within the practice building where possible to prevent further spread.

“If your problem is not urgent, could you please give us two weeks to get the surgery back towards a more normal service.”

Patients who develop any Covid symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste – are advised to arrange a test.