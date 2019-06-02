The community event at the Sports Field will be packed with things to see and do and is organised by the Hartland branch of the Royal British Legion.

It begins with a march from the Methodist Church at 12.40pm, featuring army and air cadets, Bideford Youth Pipe Band and 19 standard bearers from different organisations, plus local schoolchildren dressed as wartime evacuees.

A busy afternoon will see displays by Hartland Band, the Air Cadets, coastguard, Royal Marines and the fire service.

One of the highlights of the day will be a live re-enactment by army cadets of Operation Deadstick - the famous taking of Pegasus Bridge during the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944.

There will also be a variety of World War Two vintage vehicles on display on the day.

Car parking is free and refreshments will be available at the Pavilion, plus WWII themed meals at the Hart Inn.

All donations on the day will go towards local good causes and the Poppy Appeal.

In the evening, the Hartland RBL Club will feature a Blues Brothers tribute band.