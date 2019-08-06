Entertainment begins at 4.30pm, including fun fair rides and face painting.

It will assemble at 5pm at Northgate Green and North Road, with judging at 6pm.

The grand procession is due to lead off where the floats will make two circuits of the village from 7pm.

After the floats finish the circuit of the village there will be entertainment in the square from 9pm to midnight, with fun fair rides, food stalls, Hartland Town Band, samba bands and many other performers.

Free parking is available throughout the village on the day of the parade.

Hartland will be host to many events throughout the week including bingo, quiz nights and more fun for all the family.

All the funds raised are ploughed back into the community via Hartland carnival's participating groups.

For the full programme visit www.hartlandcarnival.com .