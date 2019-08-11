Hartland Carnival 2019. Picture: Jess Love & Nick Smith Hartland Carnival 2019. Picture: Jess Love & Nick Smith

In fact, the weather was kind for the popular event, with parade participants doing well to doge the worst of the showers.

The procession made two circuits of the village and was followed by entertainment in the square to midnight, with fun fair rides, food stalls, Hartland Town Band, samba bands and many other performers.

Hartland has hosted a variety of events as part of this year's carnival week, including bingo, quiz nights and more fun for all the family.

All money raised is ploughed back into the community via Hartland carnival's participating groups.

