The information and memorial post about the 1943 wartime bomber crash at Hartland's Eldern Point. Picture: British Military History The information and memorial post about the 1943 wartime bomber crash at Hartland's Eldern Point. Picture: British Military History

One of the crew, Elliott Stone, also had North Devon connections and relatives still living in the area – who until recently knew nothing of their family link.

Consolidated Liberator 41-24019 of the USAAF crashed in fog at Eldern Point near Shipload Bay on January 22, 1943, killing all 10 servicemen on board.

The memorial and information post is one of several erected within the North Devon Coast AONB, which informs visitors of important historic sites within the area.

This was delivered through the Coastal Heritage Project and organised by David Edgecombe of the AONB and Justin Seedhouse of the National Trust.

A Liberator anti-submarine bomber like the one that crashed at Hartland 75 years ago. A Liberator anti-submarine bomber like the one that crashed at Hartland 75 years ago.

They enlisted the help of local historians from British Military History, who have organised several memorials to the numerous wartime crashes in the North Devon area, as well as located surviving relatives to attend.

Second Lieutenant Elliott Stone’s father was from Holsworthy but had emigrated to America in 1909.

British Military History was able to trace some living local relatives in Mary Geary of Peters Marland - her father was first cousin - and her daughter Becky from Bideford. They were both unaware of that side of their family.

Becky said: “I only found out a few days before the information post was put up at Eldern Point that I am a first cousin twice removed of Elliott Stone, one of the airmen who died and whose father was born in Holsworthy, it has been fascinating finding out about him.

“Having lived in North Devon all my life and having walked the coast path at Eldern Point several times, I had been totally unaware of my connection to an American airman who died in such a tragic accident.

“It is wonderful that these brave men are being remembered and it’s thanks to Graham Moore of British Military History for making my family aware of our connection.”

Stephen Heal of British Military History, who attended the unveiling added: “I was very happy to provide the words for the memorial post.

“It is so important that we continue to remember the sacrifices made by all those who fought for our freedom, and this crew were just one of many who should never be forgotten.”

Many of the posts are linked to key historical themes such as the 2nd World War and the Iron Age and can provide mobile phone links to further information or various websites.

The post near Eldern Point forms part of a Hartland Heritage Hotspots trail which was developed earlier this year and can be downloaded from the AONB website northdevon-aonb.org.uk/coastalheritage .

In memoriam: Second Lieutenant George Oscar Broussard, Second Lieutenant Elliott Ernest Stone, Second Lieutenant Robert Lucian Shedden, Second Lieutenant Leonard L Dechant, Staff Sergeant Louis A Nagy, Technical Sergeant George Malham Shaheen, Technical Sergeant Frank Kozjak Jr, Technical Sergeant Harold Kaplan, Technical Sergeant Bernard F Hickman and Technical Sergeant Grant L. Craig.