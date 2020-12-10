Appledore’s Gunner raises £1,300 for Children’s Hospice South West
- Credit: Ray Goldsmith
Appledore legend Les ‘Gunner’ Curtis is well known for his daily walks with his dog Rusty around the village and for his affability and willingness to help others.
He is a former Appledore shipyard welder of 38 years, along with his brothers, and is a font of local knowledge.
Not so well known are his fundraising efforts which involve growing and selling vegetables from his back garden every year and giving any donations to Children’s Hospice South West.
This year he has raised £1,300 after adding coffee mugs and a t-shirt to his fundraising repertoire.
The idea for the merchandise came when he was honoured with a ‘Gunner’s Corner’ street sign near the bench he visits daily near Broad Lane – which appeared overnight and made the local news.
He said: “I sit on this bench daily for a while and have been for many years, so people who know me always wave or toot as they drive past. I meet all sorts of people on my travels from locals to visitors from all over the world.”
Those seeking a Gunner’s Corner t-shirt can visit https://buff.ly/2rrwzye .
