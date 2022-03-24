Guild member Webbers strike Gold again at National Awards

South West property expert and Guild of Property Professionals member Webbers were presented with no fewer than three awards at the recent Guild Annual Conference and Awards ceremony, which was held at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.

Malcolm Prescott, Webbers Managing Director, said: “The Lettings Team scooped Gold Overall UK winner & Best in South West – an amazing result for the whole department and once again, the Residential Team added to their multi-award-winning status with silver in the residential sales category, keeping up our annual awards success.”

Awards were presented to Guild Members in honour of the outstanding results they achieved during 2021. The awards, which are sponsored by The Telegraph, were presented to members by presenter, broadcaster and former Sky Sports news anchor, Kirsty Gallacher.

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “It was great to be back together again and reflect on the past twelve months, looking at what has happened within the sector during 2021 and what we expect to happen moving forward into 2022.

“Throughout the day, we had an amazing line-up of industry professionals, speaking about a wide variety of topics such as the digitalisation of the sector and using digital marketing to elevate your business, winning instructions the green way and the trends and innovations we are seeing within the sales and lettings sectors.

“We also had the privilege of listening to talks from our two keynote speakers, Katie King, published Author and Management Consultant, renowned for digital transformation and AI, and professional adventurer and motivational speaker, Debra Searle MVO, MBE, who single-handedly rowed across the Atlantic.”

Webbers Head of Lettings, Lawrence Williams, added: “We were immensely proud to be chosen to receive the BEST in UK overall winner, a quite amazing result, but it is thanks to our agents, back-room support hub and accounts as well - we all play a part.

“We are thrilled to be recognised for our hard work and dedication over the past year. This award is a culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months and a symbol of our commitment to excellence within the property industry.”

