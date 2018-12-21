Great Torrington School has been nominated for the school of the year award at The Stage Awards 2019. Great Torrington School has been nominated for the school of the year award at The Stage Awards 2019.

GTS is up for school of the year at The Stage Awards 2019, an awards ceremony celebrating the best of the theatre and performing arts industry.

The school award is given to stage schools, drama schools or any organisation offering performing arts education or training. Also nominated are Open Door and Young Lyric at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Mark Pluckrose, subject lead for performing arts at GTS, said: “I am so pleased to be shortlisted and it is fantastic to be recognised for the opportunities that we provide here at Great Torrington School.

“I’d like to thank all our past and present students who have helped by giving their best performances and always being ready to involve themselves in the opportunities that we provide here at GTS.”

The school will find out if it has won at a ceremony at the Bridge Theatre, London on January 25.

GTS has been awarded an Artsmark God Award for its work with music, art and drama across the school, a national award supported by The Arts Council.

It has taken part in the National Theatre Connections programme for the last four years, and performances and concerts have been held at the likes of The Plough Arts Centre, Plymouth’s Theatre Royal and the National Theatre.